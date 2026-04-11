10 Times Trump's Stories Were Debunked By Who They Were About

Donald Trump's love affair with fast food is legendary. But while the Mickey D's fan would definitely be voted the president most likely to install golden arches in the White House, he's made 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home of the whopper. And we're not talking about the Big Mac's beefy rival — he's told some super-sized lies over the years, often from within the walls of the People's House. Sometimes, the stars of his tall tales push back against his misremembrances and mistruths.

Trump has been caught lying about his height and other inconsequential matters, such as how many fast-food "hamberders" he served the Clemson Tigers football team at the White House in 2019. But some of his falsehoods — which topped over 30,000 during his first term, according to The Washington Post — are about more serious topics, such as the Iran war. It created confusion and uncertainty when Trump claimed that his administration had opened negotiations with Iran, only for its foreign ministry to deny that such talks took place.

When Trump said that he had chatted with an unnamed president who backed his decision to go to war, representatives for every living former POTUS — Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton — told AP they had no such discussions with Trump. Other subjects of his trumped-up stories have accused him of fabricating conversations about everything from permanent markers to his political rivals.