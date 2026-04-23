Unflattering Photos Of Donald Trump He Doesn't Want You To See

Presidential putdowns became a common occurrence during the MAGA era, but the "prune" insult that Donald Trump lobbed at Bruce Springsteen loses what little juice it has left when scrutinizing certain pics of the POTUS. And as close-up photos of Trump's greasy makeup prove, there is such a thing as looking over-hydrated. There are also several other issues that can make his pictures fall into the category of those he'd probably prefer for photogs to delete, from awkward angles to odd facial expressions.

The man himself broke down the anatomy of a bad Trump photo and exposed just how vain he is in a 2023 Truth Social post. He directed some friendly fire at "Fox & Friends," a talk show that usually manages to stay on his good side, by writing, "They purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they're not." Unfortunately for Trump, news organizations are spoiled for choice when it comes to unflattering photos of him.