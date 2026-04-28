Before & After Pics Of Celebrity Features That Fueled Ozempic Rumors

Ozempic is the latest buzzword taking over Hollywood and its high-glam denizens. From red carpets to movie premieres and talk shows, countless celebrities are showing up as half-size versions of their old selves. And all audiences watching them can talk about is the possible role type 2 diabetes medications — like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and the like — are playing in this growing trend of skinny silhouettes.

While it's pretty much an open secret at this point, few celebrities have opted to speak openly about using GLP-1s to manage their weight. While stars like Oprah Winfrey, Kathy Bates, Robbie Williams, and Tori Spelling have been more unapologetically candid than some of their other contemporaries, a cloud of mystery surrounds names like Ariana Grande and Demi Moore, who seem to have undergone some degree of downsizing that fans can't quite put a finger on.

What ties all these celebrities who have both confirmed or are only rumored to be using weight-loss drugs is how visibly their transformation is showing up. Their faces look more structured, with a loss of skin volume causing a noticeable amount of sagging around their eyes, mouths, cheeks, and necks. Even their hands and feet, bonier in appearance, sometimes carry giveaways of Ozempic use.

Here are some before-and-after photos of celebrities that fueled Ozempic rumors.