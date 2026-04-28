Before & After Pics Of Celebrity Features That Fueled Ozempic Rumors
Ozempic is the latest buzzword taking over Hollywood and its high-glam denizens. From red carpets to movie premieres and talk shows, countless celebrities are showing up as half-size versions of their old selves. And all audiences watching them can talk about is the possible role type 2 diabetes medications — like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and the like — are playing in this growing trend of skinny silhouettes.
While it's pretty much an open secret at this point, few celebrities have opted to speak openly about using GLP-1s to manage their weight. While stars like Oprah Winfrey, Kathy Bates, Robbie Williams, and Tori Spelling have been more unapologetically candid than some of their other contemporaries, a cloud of mystery surrounds names like Ariana Grande and Demi Moore, who seem to have undergone some degree of downsizing that fans can't quite put a finger on.
What ties all these celebrities who have both confirmed or are only rumored to be using weight-loss drugs is how visibly their transformation is showing up. Their faces look more structured, with a loss of skin volume causing a noticeable amount of sagging around their eyes, mouths, cheeks, and necks. Even their hands and feet, bonier in appearance, sometimes carry giveaways of Ozempic use.
Here are some before-and-after photos of celebrities that fueled Ozempic rumors.
Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne is perhaps the most famous (and infamous) poster face of Ozempic use and the side effects that come with it. And refreshingly enough, the rock 'n' roll manager hasn't been hush-hush about the good, the bad, and the ugly sides of the whole affair. Osbourne, who lost about 40 pounds after taking the type 2 diabetes medicine, told the Daily Mail: "You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous."
Osbourne's transformation has given the internet a complete checklist of the physical repercussions that can follow the use of Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs. From "Ozempic face" to "Ozempic neck," and even — believe it or not — "Ozempic feet," several of Osbourne's features fit the pattern of what people increasingly associate with speedy, drug-assisted weight loss. Osbourne is more than aware of the predicament: "I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny."
A certain slackness owing to skin sagging, especially around her mouth and chin, is visible and extends down to her sunken-looking neck. Photos of Osbourne on Instagram also set off chatter about her feet looking unnaturally veiny and wrinkled; of course, as many social media users pointed out, that may well be a consequence of age. Even so, her dictum about Ozempic hits home: "Be careful what you wish for."
Katy Perry
The jury is still out on whether or not Katy Perry has turned to weight-loss drugs, but she definitely figures among a coterie of celebrities whose faces have undergone a visible transformation in recent times. This metamorphosis, fans say, belongs to a very specific trend taking over Hollywood that is becoming harder to ignore: Ozempic face. The shorthand is used to describe a distinct hollowing of facial features associated with the weight loss brought on by Ozempic and similar treatments.
Photos putting Perry's "Ozempic face" on blast typically highlight her ultra-defined cheekbones and jawline — and the occasional hint of face sagging — that stand in stark contrast to her fuller, rounded features from her candy-colored pop princess days. The rest of Perry's body also appears to have become super toned of late, though sources close to the singer have attributed her jaw-dropping transformation to certain lifestyle changes she has made.
"She has cut out tons of processed food and doesn't drink that much ... She has been looking incredible because she is sticking to the new routine," an unnamed insider told the Daily Mail, claiming that Perry's ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom was significantly responsible for pushing her along on her fitness journey.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey belongs to the club of celebs who have been candid about using weight-loss drugs to manage their health. "It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years. I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself," she told People. "I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control," Winfrey added, saying that while it was not a one-step fix, she used medication "as a tool to manage not yo-yoing." And while her health journey has significantly (and inspiringly) transformed her physique, the side effects that have come with it are also hard to ignore.
Fans claim that Winfrey's drug-induced weight transformation is showing up increasingly in her features, manifesting as "Ozempic face," "Ozempic neck," and even "Ozempic hands." All these markers have to do with a visible thinning-out of the skin and loss of volume associated with rapid weight loss. On Winfrey's face and neck, that has materialized in the form of some sharper, more defined details, but with a general laxity of the skin that lends it a somewhat sunken appearance. Blown-up photos of her hands also reveal a similar story, with a far more veined, bonier look than before.
Ariana Grande
She may or may not have taken Ozempic, but before and after photos of Ariana Grande's intense weight loss sure have put her health in the spotlight. The chatter around her changing appearance — from a cherubic pop icon to a gaunt-looking film star — came to a head during her "Wicked" promotional tour in 2024, when Grande began looking leaner than usual. According to one popular narrative, her face, with its sunken cheeks and defined bone structure, carried the telltale signs of Ozempic use that have been on wide display among celebs in recent times.
Social media users raised other points of concern, including worries about Grande's rib cage, collarbones, and other features that had become pronounced to nearly unhealthy-looking degrees. Amid the think pieces and nonstop commentary about her appearance and the celebrity culture of Ozempic-fueled weight loss surrounding it, Grande said in a teary-eyed confession on "Sally": "I've been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. ... I have heard it all ... commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health" (via YouTube).
Scott Disick
Scott Disick always seems to be just one headline away from his next controversy. But as of late, the reality television star's claim to notoriety concerns his alleged use of Mounjaro (or a similar drug) to cut down his weight. Once known for his fuller features and boyish charm, Disick has begun looking noticeably leaner in social media pictures and during public outings, leading many fans to believe that he is partaking in the mania of using diabetes medications to lose weight fast.
In the case of Disick, as in the case of so many other celebrities, fan observations about his "Ozempic face" run parallel to concern for his health. Photos taken as far back as 2024 show Disick with a gaunter-than-usual face, dark bags under his eyes, and hollowed cheeks that raised questions on social media. Disick, on his part, has maintained a light-spirited approach to his transformation, bringing a sense of levity to the speculation by talking casually about his supposed GLP-1 use on "The Kardashians" and Instagram.
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg's stunning weight-loss transformation hasn't come about without either physical consequences or wide public scrutiny — and both of those combined have put the legendary actor right in the middle of the global conversation about the sustainability of treatments like Ozempic to manage weight. According to expert opinion, Goldberg exhibits one of the most obvious signs of drug-induced weight loss: "Ozempic face."
The "Sister Act" star, who dropped about 180 pounds, appears to have a pared-back look to her face, with a noticeable reduction of healthy fullness around her features. It is most prominent around her lips, where the skin seems to be especially saggy — an example of "Ozempic mouth," yet another possible result of using type 2 diabetes medication for rapid weight loss. Her "Ozempic neck" has also been highlighted on some occasions, with a loss of skin volume making the bone structure around her throat protrude more than before.
Despite the noise surrounding this, Goldberg hasn't shrunk from her signature candor, talking openly about using Mounjaro to shed kilos. "I've lost almost two people ... I'm doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help and it's been really good for me," she said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." For Goldberg, who has claimed to be indifferent to public opinion, the push to lose weight wasn't aesthetically motivated but came about as a bid to look after her health.
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates' weight-loss transformation has been stunning to witness in recent years, but it has also earned her the distinction of having one of the most shocking cases of "Ozempic neck" in Hollywood. Of course, the entirety of her 100-pound drop cannot be attributed to the controversial trend taking over Hollywood as a fat loss quick fix. For years, Bates has quietly worked behind the scenes to modify her diet and lifestyle after a diabetes diagnosis put her on track.
"When they said 'diabetes,' I figured out what to do slowly, over years, to lose the weight. And then when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off," she told Variety. The change in Bates' physique has been as emotional as it has been physical, but it has also left the Oscar-winning actor with certain visible side effects, such as a noticeable loss of firmness around her neck — a telltale sign of Ozempic use. Bates' "Ozempic face" is also a dead giveaway, according to social media commentary. The actor's visage carries a similarly thinned-out look that has made her cheeks more pronounced and the skin around her mouth saggier.
Demi Moore
For most of her Hollywood career, Demi Moore has had a sculpted silhouette. But during recent public appearances, the "Striptease" star has been sporting a physique that appears significantly thinner, even by her own standards. This ultra-defined look has put Moore smack in the orbit of the Ozempic conversation currently burning through Hollywood, with fans speculating about whether or not she has joined the bandwagon of celebs turning to type 2 diabetes medicine to drop pounds.
By several accounts, Moore's visage shows traits of what is commonly called "Ozempic face" — sunken cheeks, a defined jawline, and a general loss of skin volume. Her 2026 SAG Awards appearance brought those claims into sharp focus, while the rest of her frame also reflected a similarly bony, carved-out look that left many social media users concerned about her health. Moore's transformation story, however, is likely not as simple as all that.
The award-winning star has faced persistent rumors of plastic surgery for years. On the other hand, she has also spoken candidly about having developed an eating disorder during her early years in the industry, with a source for the National Enquirer alleging that Moore's recent physical transformation signals her return to old patterns. "All the same pressures she used to put on herself to be stick thin when she was at the height of her fame have crept back in," they said.
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill is one of those celebs who just can't seem to escape allegations of Ozempic use, no matter how hard he tries. His physical transformation over the past few years has raised more than a few eyebrows and inspired countless speculative headlines about what is actually going on behind the scenes of his new, slimmed-down look. While Hill has refrained from confirming or denying anything — besides saying that he has been on a health journey for years and imploring people not to comment on his body — theories about his brush with popular type 2 diabetes medicines for weight loss abound on the internet.
His "Ozempic face" seems to be among the most glaring evidence of his alleged use of GLP-1s, people claim. While Hill's thinner visage could well be a result of his dedication to diet and lifestyle changes, his hollowed-out cheeks and visible under-eye sagging seem to hint at a far more layered story. These changes appear to be consistent with the side effects of quick weight loss set off by drugs like Ozempic, which cause the loss of fullness in the face and other areas of the body. In fact, Hill's physique has fluctuated so drastically in recent years that it has often sent a ripple ofconcern through fans.
Rebel Wilson
About 10 years ago, Rebel Wilson was unrecognizable compared to the version of her the world sees today. The actor has moved far past her Fat Amy era, which defined her public image for the better part of her career in the 2010s. A huge chunk of that shift can be safely attributed to Wilson's drastically changed physical form, which she has worked hard at since embarking on a health journey in 2020. While diet and exercise have been significant to her transformation, Wilson has also spoken about relying on weight-loss drugs to curb her appetite for sugar.
"Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good," she told The Sunday Times. Though Wilson's use of diabetes medication has admittedly only been sporadic, public commentary has pegged her as one of the most glaring examples of "Ozempic face" and, by some accounts, even "Ozempic mouth." The latter is a fairly new coinage, used to describe a look of tiredness or wrinkled, sagging skin around the lips, triggered by quick weight loss. This change in Wilson's face sits all the more distinctly on her now-angular, sharply defined face.
Jessica Simpson
Ever since she has been a public figure, Jessica Simpson's weight has been one of the most dissected aspects of her. Across headlines and audience commentary, her fluctuating size became fair game for all kinds of criticism, to the extent that Simpson developed insecurities as a stage performer. "I was globally beaten down for being a size 4," she told Glamour. "I felt good up there, I felt confident, and then it ruined the stage for me, and the stage was my home. It broke my home."
Simpson seems to have come far in her journey since the 2000s, relying on consistent workouts, cutting out alcohol, and adopting an overall healthy lifestyle to get her desired physique. There is, however, one more weight-loss tool fans think the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer has used along the way: Ozempic. A major part of this speculation comes from the notion that Simpson seems to have an "Ozempic face," what with her highly angular jawline and ultra-defined cheekbones sticking out like never before. Even as rumors persist, Simpson has denied using the weight-loss drugs.
Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams' experience with GLP-1 drugs has been something of a roller coaster — and there have apparently been more repercussions than what's visible to fans. Things seemed to have begun well for the English singer, who spoke candidly to The Times about leaning into weight loss drugs to manage the complicated relationship he has had for years with his body. "I'm on Ozempic. Well, something like Ozempic. It's like a Christmas miracle," he said, going on to humorously add, "I've been diagnosed with type 2 self-loathing. It's shockingly catastrophic to my mental health to be bigger."
The effects of the weight-loss drugs Williams seemed to have been enjoying came with some added, perhaps less desirable consequences as well. Social media users pointed out that the "Angels" hitmaker had fallen victim to "Ozempic face," with his features exhibiting an all too familiar gauntness and laxity of skin, especially around the cheeks and lips.
This was hardly Williams' first brush with physical enhancement tools; he has been open about undergoing cosmetic procedures like Botox and chin surgery in the past. But his encounter with aesthetic interventions this time around brought with it a concerning development. "I was quite an early adopter of the jabs but what I'm also noticing is that my eyesight's not very good," he told The Sun. "It's been blurry for a while now, and it's only getting worse ... I believe it's the jabs."
Tori Spelling
The evolution of Tori Spelling, from a sheltered nepo baby to a celebrity with an independent trajectory, has played out gloriously in public. But as of late, the actor has been frequently in the headlines less for her work and more for her physical transformation as brought on by weight-loss drugs. Unlike several of her contemporaries, Spelling has hardly been secretive about her use of medication to shed kilos, saying on her "misSpelling" podcast: "I went on Mounjaro, which did do the trick and I did lose weight. ... It's a different time, so I don't feel shamed saying that."
Beyond Spelling's own candid confessions, one of the deadest giveaways of her use of weight-loss drugs has been what is referred to in social media parlance as "Ozempic neck." Like many of her industry colleagues who have also relied on diabetes medicine and experience certain side effects to show for it, Spelling's neck has taken on a visibly saggier, hollower look, making the skin around it stick out prominently. Despite the external commentary, however, Spelling has admitted to shifting into a more physically self-confident space over the past few years. As she told Page Six, "The last three years, there's been a lot of change in my life ... I'm feeling like I'm in my power era."