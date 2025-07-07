Where Do Kate Middleton & William's Rumored Mistress Rose Hanbury Stand Today?
The love story between Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, was stricken by rumors that one of Kate's best friends had an illicit romance with her royal husband. There has been a stain on the Wales' image since the affair rumors, and it only bleeds deeper each time Rose Hanbury's name resurfaces in the media. Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, and Kate were once close friends, but their relationship has seemingly never been the same since Hanbury was initially associated with Prince William. All this to say, details of their current relationship are unclear, but there are certainly signs that suggest where they stand.
The whispers of infidelity were subdued for some time, that is until Kate disappeared from the public eye in 2024; then, all eyes were back on Hanbury. The princess's absence from the spotlight was later confirmed to be related to her cancer diagnosis and treatment. At the time, an insider told The News International that Hanbury and her husband, David Rocksavage, offered their well-wishes to Kate. "Kat's Norfolk neighbours, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David and Rose, have sent their prayers and love to the Princess amid her health worries," the source said. "They are very much concerned and praying for the future Queen's speedy recovery after her abdominal surgery at The London Clinic." Their consideration could be seen as PR damage control or an indicator that Kate is still close to Hanbury.
Rose has stayed in the shadows since Kate Middleton's return to the spotlight
One would think Rose Hanbury would be participating in all things high society. However, people don't hear much about Hanbury anymore. The press noted her absence from Trooping the Colour 2025, which was a particularly significant event for Kate Middleton, as it represented one year since her return to royal life. Kate was likely also celebrating the news of her cancer remission, which she announced on Instagram in January 2025. As someone who was seemingly concerned for her friend, it was odd that Hanbury wasn't celebrating alongside Kate. However, according to SheKnows, Trooping the Colour has never been an event Hanbury attended.
Most likely, Kate and Hanbury are cordial with each other — but aren't best friends. Plus, it appears Hanbury is quite busy with her career. She is seemingly involved with The Houghton Collection, a Cholmondeley furniture company that produces recreations of 18th-century pieces that would've been found in Houghton Hall, the estate where Hanbury and her family reside. The marchioness has a keen eye for design and even helped decorate Houghton Hall — she told The English Home that she collaborated with an artist to replicate wallpaper original to the estate. Hanbury also reportedly runs the Houghton Hall Instagram account, where she's busy sharing the property's lavish collections with their followers. However, the account doesn't follow the Prince and Princess of Wales, which could be telling of their friendship, as all social media is these days.