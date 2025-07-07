Where Do Kate Middleton & William's Rumored Mistress Rose Hanbury Stand Today?

The love story between Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, was stricken by rumors that one of Kate's best friends had an illicit romance with her royal husband. There has been a stain on the Wales' image since the affair rumors, and it only bleeds deeper each time Rose Hanbury's name resurfaces in the media. Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, and Kate were once close friends, but their relationship has seemingly never been the same since Hanbury was initially associated with Prince William. All this to say, details of their current relationship are unclear, but there are certainly signs that suggest where they stand.

The whispers of infidelity were subdued for some time, that is until Kate disappeared from the public eye in 2024; then, all eyes were back on Hanbury. The princess's absence from the spotlight was later confirmed to be related to her cancer diagnosis and treatment. At the time, an insider told The News International that Hanbury and her husband, David Rocksavage, offered their well-wishes to Kate. "Kat's Norfolk neighbours, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David and Rose, have sent their prayers and love to the Princess amid her health worries," the source said. "They are very much concerned and praying for the future Queen's speedy recovery after her abdominal surgery at The London Clinic." Their consideration could be seen as PR damage control or an indicator that Kate is still close to Hanbury.