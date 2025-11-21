Usha Vance Ignites Divorce Rumors With One Sly Move (We Bet JD's Sleeping On The Couch)

On a November 19 trip alongside First Lady Melania Trump to Camp Lejeune, Second Lady Usha Vance was spotted sporting a gorgeous maroon wrap dress with matching pumps — and no wedding ring. Considering that the divorce rumors around Usha and husband JD Vance have been rampant during their stint in the White House so far, this move is significant. Once again looking wildly out of JD's league, Usha sidling up next to the typically distant first lady had the rumor mills turning at high speed.

Commenters on X, formerly Twitter, were quick to point out that, even when traveling, Usha typically rocks her wedding ring. Another noted that, "Usha Vance ditching the ring while posing with Melania screams 'I'm just here for the photo op, not the marriage.'"

Of course, there were those who tried to temper emotions, with one person writing, "If it's a one-time incident, I wouldn't read much into it," although they did point out some of the flip flopping JD has done during 2025, wrapping up the post with, "I can't imagine being married to someone whose views I don't recognize or share." Considering how recently JD changed his tune when it comes to Usha practicing a different religion than he does, the commenter might have a point. Especially when taking into account that cracks in their marriage have begun to mount rather publicly.