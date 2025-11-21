Usha Vance Ignites Divorce Rumors With One Sly Move (We Bet JD's Sleeping On The Couch)
On a November 19 trip alongside First Lady Melania Trump to Camp Lejeune, Second Lady Usha Vance was spotted sporting a gorgeous maroon wrap dress with matching pumps — and no wedding ring. Considering that the divorce rumors around Usha and husband JD Vance have been rampant during their stint in the White House so far, this move is significant. Once again looking wildly out of JD's league, Usha sidling up next to the typically distant first lady had the rumor mills turning at high speed.
Commenters on X, formerly Twitter, were quick to point out that, even when traveling, Usha typically rocks her wedding ring. Another noted that, "Usha Vance ditching the ring while posing with Melania screams 'I'm just here for the photo op, not the marriage.'"
Of course, there were those who tried to temper emotions, with one person writing, "If it's a one-time incident, I wouldn't read much into it," although they did point out some of the flip flopping JD has done during 2025, wrapping up the post with, "I can't imagine being married to someone whose views I don't recognize or share." Considering how recently JD changed his tune when it comes to Usha practicing a different religion than he does, the commenter might have a point. Especially when taking into account that cracks in their marriage have begun to mount rather publicly.
JD Vance keeps making his marriage to Usha about himself
The evidence that the second couple's marriage won't last has been mounting with increased frequency since they arrived in Washington, D.C. Things seemed to be reasonably bumpy as Usha Vance and JD Vance settled into their new roles at the beginning of 2025, but by May things had taken a bit of a turn. When JD made a mediocre Mother's Day post for Usha, she neglected to publicly post anything for his birthday in August.
JD hasn't made being married to him necessarily easy, either. His brash personality has gotten them heckled on date nights, and he's made a point to shower other women with compliments instead of Usha. But things really became questionable in October when JD attended a Turning Point USA event alongside the widow of Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk. When JD and Erika had a rather intimate embrace, it sent the internet into overdrive to find cracks in the foundation between him and Usha — which won't be helped by her appearing sans ring a few weeks later.
While her life was quiet, if not accomplished, before her husband ascended to the second in command, Usha might not appreciate how often JD embarrasses her in public. From the attention-seeking TikTok he made on Halloween to his guest appearance hosting "The Charlie Kirk Show," it seems that JD is relishing the spotlight, potentially at the sake of his marriage.