Controversies That Have Ruined Kash Patel's Reputation Beyond Repair
Ever since taking on the position in February 2025, Kash Patel has become one of the most well-known FBI directors since J. Edgar Hoover. The former Florida public defender has long been a supporter of Donald Trump, and has become one of the more recognizable faces during Trump's second term. He frequently appears on news shows, including ones with bizarre sets that make him look rather diminutive.
What hasn't helped Patel is the near constant critiques of his work as the head of the FBI. Just six months into his tenure, a group of current and former FBI agents released a 115-page report on Patel, saying he is "in over his head" and that the department under his watch is "rudderless." Speaking to the New Yorker, others called Patel "lazy" and "at best average," not exactly the kind of characterizations that should describe the head of a government agency.
Many of Patel's actions are so comical that he has become an easy target for TV hosts. Through it all, Patel has found himself in increasingly hilarious, and sometimes dangerous, controversies that could even give Kristi Noem a run for her money.
Kash Patel sells conspiracy theories and merch
Kash Patel rose up the ranks during the first Trump administration, and was nearly put in charge of the FBI and CIA toward the end of 2020. Patel's career gained traction when he helped spread a conspiracy theory while working for Representative Devin Nunes on the House Intelligence Committee in 2017. That was when he wrote the infamous "Nunes Memo," claiming that Democrats in power were trying to destroy Donald Trump.
After Donald Trump left office, Patel used his newly found name recognition to write the 2022 children's book, "The Plot Against The King," a thinly disguised allegory that promoted the debunked conspiracy that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. Patel has even signed copies of the book with the QAnon slogan "WWG1WGA." QAnon is famous for pushing the "Pizzagate" conspiracy and more fake news that's changed the way people communicate.
The interest in conspiracies led to Patel appearing on a number of podcasts and news shows to push his beliefs on the 2016 and 2020 elections, as well as his anti-vaccine stance. He even sold pills that would, according to a post Patel made on Truth Social, "rid your body of the harms of the vax."
Trump's FBI Director, displaying some of his products for sale. pic.twitter.com/AFzERSZFSM
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 2, 2024
Following in Trump's footsteps, Patel started putting his name on merchandise as well. Fans of the Pace University graduate can purchase a 12-pack of K$H Wine, which features Trump's mugshot on the bottle, for $344.99. There's also a line of K$H clothing. From cringe-inducing shirts and mugs to hats and scarfs, some items are emblazoned with the logo "Fight with Kash," while others have an altered version of the Punisher logo from Marvel comics, but in orange and with Donald Trump's hair. It's hardly the most respectable look for the director of the FBI.
Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins can't stop spending tax payer money
The age gap between Kash Patel and his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, isn't all that shocking for Washington D.C., but then again, it also isn't the reason the couple keep making headlines. What has drawn attention is the amount of taxpayer funds that go into making the relationship work. The New York Times reported in February 2026 that Wilkins has her own SWAT team that follows her around the country as she works on building her country music career and runs errands. As the Times pointed out, it is not common for spouses to get full-time security details, much less girlfriends.
Even before the Times story, Patel and Wilkins' use of government materials was being questioned. In December 2025, it was reported that Wilkins has used the FBI as something akin to Uber, having agents drive her friends home after a night of partying in Nashville. In October 2025, Patel used the FBI's Gulfstream G550, a $62 million dollar aircraft, to take an overnight trip to Pennsylvania so he could see Wilkins preform at a wrestling match before flying her back to Nashville the next day. Patel has also used government planes, including a Boeing 757, to go to hockey games, despite criticizing past FBI directors for their use of these planes.
Not unlike her boyfriend, Wilkins has come under fire for her own actions. A country music singer, Wilkins wrote an article for the Conservateur about being conservative and growing up in Arkansas. "There are just some things the limousine liberal will never understand," she wrote, while omitting the fact that her mother is a financial specialist in the aerospace industry, her father is a global consumer products executive for Gillette, and she lived in London and Switzerland before attending elementary school at Collège du Léman in Geneva.
Reports claimed Kash Patel threw a fit over a jacket after Charlie Kirk's assassination
Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Kash Patel rushed to the scene to show that he and the FBI were hard at work finding the killer — at least in theory. In fact, a whistleblower claimed that Patel's personal use of FBI jets and staff delayed the Kirk investigation by at least 24 hours. Things hit a further snag when Patel reportedly refused to exit a plane until someone got him his own FBI jacket to wear in front of the cameras. When agents finally found a jacket that fit Patel well (a women's medium), he supposedly complained that it didn't have the proper patches on it and demanded that other agents give him the patches from their jackets.
Patel went on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" to dispute the claim, saying that one of the agents handed him a jacket and told him he should wear it. That agent, according to Patel, was quickly followed by another agent who gave up his unit badge so that Patel could wear it.
Patel's alleged freak-out over a jacket was quickly mocked on social media, including by Representative Eric Swalwell. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, "I don't mind that FBI Director Kash Patel had to wear a women's (size medium) jacket to cosplay as someone in charge. I just wish he'd focus on stopping the rampant domestic terrorism happening on his watch."
Patel posted that Charlie Kirk's shooter was apprehended, but that wasn't true
The search for an FBI jacket may actually be the least embarrassing controversy for Kash Patel during the search for Charlie Kirk's murderer. There was a great deal of confusion following the shooting at Utah Valley University, and Patel's social media didn't help. Just hours after Kirk's death, Patel posted on X, "The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody."
Less than two hours later, Patel returned to X to let everyone know that they had apprehended the wrong person. Patel's decision to post about the investigation in real time became a subject of conversation when the director of the FBI appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee less than a week later. In that hearing, Patel stated that he didn't see his posts as a mistake, but admitted (per PBS on YouTube), "Could I have been more careful in my verbiage and said we had a subject instead of the subject? Sure."
When the actual shooter was eventually taken into custody, Patel was quick to take credit, saying in a press conference (per KHQA on YouTube), "This is what happens when you let good cops be cops." However, the reality was that Kirk's alleged shooter wasn't apprehended by the police or the FBI. The suspect actually turned himself in after being driven to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Hurricane, Utah, by his father and a family friend. At the time, the FBI was still sifting through 7,000 tips and in the midst of conducting more than 200 interviews.
Patel partied at the Olympics ahead of the Mar-a-Lago shooting
Kash Patel loves hockey, and he doesn't hide it. Not only is he a fan of the sport, but he plays it, as well. During the confirmation process to become the FBI director, Patel made it clear he wouldn't give up his position on The Dons, a hockey team he plays on that he claimed is not actually named after Donald Trump. As Patel explained to the Washington Examiner, "I've been playing hockey ever since I was a kid, and I'm not going to stop playing if confirmed to be the next FBI Director." That love of hockey has been the focus of one of Patel's bigger controversies.
Patel traveled to Italy during the 2026 Winter Olympics, claiming it was for FBI business. When CBS ran a story saying that Patel would be attending the men's hockey games while there, Ben Williamson, Assistant Director for Public Affairs at the FBI, claimed on X that the article was untrue, attacking the "rag outlet" that reported it. However, days later, Patel was seen in a video celebrating and drinking with the men's team. Making matters worse, just hours after Patel's locker room actions went viral, Secret Service agents shot and killed an armed man who was attempting to enter Mar-a-Lago.
https://t.co/1mDnThTJiv pic.twitter.com/JLXRrFg1nu
— Ken Dilanian (@KDilanianMSNOW) February 22, 2026
Along with the shooting, Patel was under scrutiny for the way the FBI was handling the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC "Today" host Savannah Guthrie. Patel has been quick to share photos from the scene on social media and, on February 10, 2026, claimed that a person of interest had been apprehended. The person in question was released the next day, echoing Patel's similar flub with the Charlie Kirk investigation. Less than two weeks later, with Nancy Guthrie still missing, Patel was in Italy watching hockey.