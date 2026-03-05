Controversies That Have Ruined Kash Patel's Reputation Beyond Repair

Kash Patel rose up the ranks during the first Trump administration, and was nearly put in charge of the FBI and CIA toward the end of 2020. Patel's career gained traction when he helped spread a conspiracy theory while working for Representative Devin Nunes on the House Intelligence Committee in 2017. That was when he wrote the infamous "Nunes Memo," claiming that Democrats in power were trying to destroy Donald Trump.

After Donald Trump left office, Patel used his newly found name recognition to write the 2022 children's book, "The Plot Against The King," a thinly disguised allegory that promoted the debunked conspiracy that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. Patel has even signed copies of the book with the QAnon slogan "WWG1WGA." QAnon is famous for pushing the "Pizzagate" conspiracy and more fake news that's changed the way people communicate.

The interest in conspiracies led to Patel appearing on a number of podcasts and news shows to push his beliefs on the 2016 and 2020 elections, as well as his anti-vaccine stance. He even sold pills that would, according to a post Patel made on Truth Social, "rid your body of the harms of the vax."

Trump's FBI Director, displaying some of his products for sale. pic.twitter.com/AFzERSZFSM — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 2, 2024

Following in Trump's footsteps, Patel started putting his name on merchandise as well. Fans of the Pace University graduate can purchase a 12-pack of K$H Wine, which features Trump's mugshot on the bottle, for $344.99. There's also a line of K$H clothing. From cringe-inducing shirts and mugs to hats and scarfs, some items are emblazoned with the logo "Fight with Kash," while others have an altered version of the Punisher logo from Marvel comics, but in orange and with Donald Trump's hair. It's hardly the most respectable look for the director of the FBI.