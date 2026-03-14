Kash Patel's Girlfriend Looks Like A Kristi Noem Wannabe In These Cowgirl 'Fits

When Kristi Noem was fired from her position as the head of the Department of Homeland Security, MAGA lost its resident cowgirl. While she was born and raised on a ranch in South Dakota, Noem always looked a little try-hard when she wore her 10-gallon hat and rode around on a horse, but at least she had the credentials to play the part. However, MAGA supporters don't seem to mind if someone makes up their background to fit a narrative. With that in mind, the party of Donald Trump already has the perfect cowgirl replacement waiting in the wings.

Alexis Wilkins, the "country music sensation" girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, has all the makings of a MAGA star. Patel and Wilkins have the same disregard for using taxpayer funds that Noem is famous for. While Noem wanted to spend $70 million on a Boeing 737 Max 8, Patel reportedly used a $60 million jet to go see his girlfriend sing at a wrestling event. Wilkins also has her very own SWAT team that follows her around and, according to MS Now, has driven her friend home after a night of partying.

Wilkins has been building her country music career for years and trying to build her blue-collar, all-American vibe with songs like "Country Back" (which, incidentally, is about how she wants "her" country back). Though she spent her early years in England, Switzerland, and a well-to-do Boston suburb, Wilkins has written about living in Arkansas for The Conservateur, adding, "There are just some things the limousine liberal will never understand," all while hiding that she attended an elite boarding school in Geneva. Along the way, Wilkins has done her best to capture that cowgirl image that Kristi Noem made look so easy.