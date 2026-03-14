Kash Patel's Girlfriend Looks Like A Kristi Noem Wannabe In These Cowgirl 'Fits
When Kristi Noem was fired from her position as the head of the Department of Homeland Security, MAGA lost its resident cowgirl. While she was born and raised on a ranch in South Dakota, Noem always looked a little try-hard when she wore her 10-gallon hat and rode around on a horse, but at least she had the credentials to play the part. However, MAGA supporters don't seem to mind if someone makes up their background to fit a narrative. With that in mind, the party of Donald Trump already has the perfect cowgirl replacement waiting in the wings.
Alexis Wilkins, the "country music sensation" girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, has all the makings of a MAGA star. Patel and Wilkins have the same disregard for using taxpayer funds that Noem is famous for. While Noem wanted to spend $70 million on a Boeing 737 Max 8, Patel reportedly used a $60 million jet to go see his girlfriend sing at a wrestling event. Wilkins also has her very own SWAT team that follows her around and, according to MS Now, has driven her friend home after a night of partying.
Wilkins has been building her country music career for years and trying to build her blue-collar, all-American vibe with songs like "Country Back" (which, incidentally, is about how she wants "her" country back). Though she spent her early years in England, Switzerland, and a well-to-do Boston suburb, Wilkins has written about living in Arkansas for The Conservateur, adding, "There are just some things the limousine liberal will never understand," all while hiding that she attended an elite boarding school in Geneva. Along the way, Wilkins has done her best to capture that cowgirl image that Kristi Noem made look so easy.
Alexis Wilkins is getting where she's goin' by standing still
In a post on her Instagram, Alexis Wilkins showed off her Western wear while standing in a field, and she was sure to include the very important hashtags "#vintagewesternwear" and "#itsastetson." The clothes she wore — a stylish black shirt with pearl snaps, along with a black Stetson and jeans — certainly exuded cowgirl chic.
Wilkins captioned the photo, "When I get where I'm goin," but her stance in the photo gives off the feeling of an immovable object. With her arms crossed, she seems perfectly content to stay where she is. The entire look, including the soft lighting and carefully placed hair over her crossed arms, makes the whole thing feel inauthentic.
Alexis Wilkins looks out of place in her happy place
Dressed in a very clean camouflage American flag hat with a very clean plaid jacket and wearing silver rings, Alexis Wilkins stood with some cows in her "Happy place," according to her Instagram photo's caption. Looking at the picture, that's kind of hard to believe.
The daughter of a financial specialist and an executive for Gillette, Wilkins is a jet-setter who made plenty of trips to Los Angeles for auditions (including for the popular liberal sitcom "Modern Family"). As such, she likely hasn't spent much time around cows, and it shows.
This lady really likes corn
Looking at the camera to make sure they got the shot, Alexis Wilkins dug into some delicious-looking corn in this May 2024 Instagram post. In case anyone was confused by what she was eating, she made sure to caption the picture by writing: "It's corn."
Wilkins' look was solidified by her immaculate cowboy hat and jean jacket, making sure no one could think that she wasn't just a down-to-earth country girl at heart. In just a few months' time, according to her LinkedIn profile, she would become the press secretary for Congressman Abraham Hamadeh, a 2020 election denier who, per The Phoenix New Times, admitted to committing voter fraud himself.
Alexis Wilkins' album cover wasn't that gritty
The album art for Alexis Wilkins' six-song EP, "Grit," shows the country singer standing before a lake in a beige Stetson and coat. While the album may be called "Grit," there's nothing in the image to connect to that concept.
Nowhere in this glamor shot of Wilkins can someone find either hard, loose particles or a sense of courage, the two most common uses for the word. Another meaning of "grit" given by Merriam-Webster, "to give forth a grating sound," is likely not the definition Wilkins wants associated with her music.
A rare post of Alexis Wilkins and Kash Patel together
Considering that Alexis Wilkins and Kash Patel have been together since 2023, it's surprising how few pictures of the pair appear on Wilkins' Instagram. In fairness to Wilkins, Patel doesn't have a single photo of her on his Instagram, but he does have a nice pic with podcaster Joe Rogan.
In one of the few photos of the couple on her profile, Wilkins left her Stetson at home, but made sure to wear her denim chaps over her denim jeans with a loose belt and very large buckle, neither of which seemed to help keep her pants up. Meanwhile, Patel made sure to wear his camouflage baseball cap.
Alexis Wilkins brings country to Sin City
Alexis Wilkins jetted off to Las Vegas in December 2023, but she didn't leave her country style behind. The singer spent time at the Venetian, making sure to tag Stetson, Double D Ranch, and Boot Barn in her Instagram as a thank you for the threads.
While Wilkins usually keeps it simple with her Western wear, she went all out for her time in Vegas. The large hat, the jacket with tassels, big buttons, and feather arms, and the leather bag really pushed her look to the next level. Even Kristi Noem would be impressed with this getup.
Alexis Wilkins wants to own it
While cutting back on the Western wear, Alexis Wilkins still captured the spirit of country (or at least capitalism) with her American flag shirt that proclaimed, "Own it." The caption for her post on Instagram read, "It's the only one we got! us shirt by @riserunited."
The "us" was likely meant to be the United States, the country she was excited to represent, but not excited enough to properly spell. The idea of conserving American land would surely interest Southwestern tribes like the Navajo, who believe that turquoise, the stone on Wilkins' ornate belt buckle, symbolizes strength and protection.
Alexis Wilkins gives off some Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes vibes
Alexis Wilkins posed in front of a big blue truck while wearing a thick cardigan and overalls in this November 2025 Instagram snap. She looked like Rachel Zegler playing Lucy Gray Baird in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."
That's a comparison she might not like, considering Zegler has advocated for a free Palestine, while Wilkins has been called an Israeli honeypot spy by conservative influencers she is suing for defamation. Also, while Baird used her musical talents to protest against the system, Wilkins' songs support the state (and she dates the head of the FBI).
Alexis Wilkins hangs out with another country star
Proving her country credentials, Alexis Wilkins joined her boyfriend, Kash Patel, to spend some time partying with another MAGA musician, Kid Rock. Wilkins and Kid Rock may have gotten along well, since they have similar backgrounds.
While Wilkins came across her blue-collar roots by way of London and Switzerland, Kid Rock gained his by growing up just outside of Detroit, Michigan, in a 5,628-square-foot home on a 5.5-acre piece of land called "Apple Crest Farm," named after the apple orchard on the property. The two could swap stories about how "bluegrass 'woke' southerners— who have never tilled a field or worked a herd," as Wilkins wrote in her Conservateur article, are not real Americans, while they fly around on private jets.